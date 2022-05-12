Here's What Makes Japan's Futuristic City So Smart

The World Economic Forum explains that every week 3 million people move to a city around the world. Natural disasters, pandemics, transportation, carbon emissions, inequality, jobs, waste, and contamination are just some of the challenges affecting cities that will feel the stress of 68% of the global population by 2050, the organization explains.

Japan's Woven City has been highlighted as a smart city that could inspire the future. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11 calls for governments to build or transform cities to be inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. While cities contribute to 60% of the global GDP, they also produce 70% of the global carbon emissions — through transportation, industry, and buildings — and use 60% of all global resources. Japan wants to bring solutions to health crises like the COVID global health pandemic, climate change, globalization and isolation problems, access to food, and access to basic services and security.

During the Davos Agenda on January 19, 2022, in Switzerland, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio spoke about a new form of capitalism. Japan will use this new form of capitalism to revive its post-COVID economy with investments in green technology and human capital. To achieve this "great social transformation" that puts people and the planet first, the government, public and private sectors will work together. Led by Toyota with industry, private, and public partners and the support of the government, the Woven City is being constructed.