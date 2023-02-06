Dell Cuts More Than 6,000 Jobs In Latest Round Of Big Tech Layoffs

The global technology industry has witnessed an unprecedented wave of layoffs in the past few months affecting some of the most prominent players in the sector. Companies that have had to cut thousands of jobs in the recent past include the likes of Google, Microsoft, HP, Amazon, Spotify, and Meta. Social media platform Twitter also announced a major round of layoffs after Elon Musk took over the website in late 2022. These cutbacks have come as a shock to thousands of employees, leaving many to question the stability of the tech industry and its role in the current economic landscape.

The latest company to announce similar cutbacks is Dell, the American multinational computer technology company famous for its computers and laptops. On Monday, February 6, 2022, Jeff Clarke, the Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Operating Officer at Dell, announced that it is taking some "tough" decisions that would involve "some members of the team leaving the company" for the sake of the Dell's "long-term health and success."

Clarke announced the decision to lay employees off via an internal memo which was subsequently published in the Dell Technologies Blog. While the blog post did not reveal how many employees will be affected by the decision, a Bloomberg report claimed that nearly 6,650 employees — nearly 5% of Dell's global workforce — will be affected by the decision.