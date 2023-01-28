Twitter Says It Will Go Easier On Users Who Break Minor Rules

Twitter says that it will dole out "less severe actions" against accounts that break its rules, but not in a way that it considers a severe violation. That's according to a new tweet thread published by the Twitter Safety account, which points back to a previous tweet that had been published in mid-December 2022. In that latter tweet, the same Twitter Safety account had said that it was reinstating some permanently banned accounts that were given the ban hammer under "several policies where permanent suspension was a disproportionate action" for the rules that were broken.

The news comes amid some controversy over the way Twitter 2.0 is handling accounts under Elon Musk's leadership, including allowing Donald Trump to return based on a simple poll, as well as moving to reinstate tens of thousands of accounts following a different poll. There does appear to be some level of standards at play despite Musk's early "free speech" proclamations — Alex Jones will stay banned, for example, while Ye was allowed back briefly before being suspended again over racist content. More concerning was the return of some accounts belonging to neo-nazis (via Rolling Stone), including white supremacist website founder Andrew Anglin, who remains active on the platform at the time of writing.