Elon Musk Bans Kanye West From Twitter After Swastika Post

Kanye West is off Twitter again. Twitter has suspended his account for an unspecified duration for violating policies that prohibit "incitement to violence." To recall, Twitter cited a similar reason when it handed a permanent ban to former President Donald Trump over two controversial tweets following the Capitol Hill riots last year.

Earlier this week, West appeared on the Infowars show with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Among other things, West talked about his admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and again vented his anger against what he calls "Jewish media." The interview has been widely criticized for its blatant anti-Semitic tone and the absolutely unhinged behavior of West.

West is no stranger to controversy, though. In October, Twitter temporarily suspended his account over problematic remarks of the same kind that he discussed on Jones' show. However, he was soon welcomed back on the platform, alongside a few other controversial personalities like Trump, internet provocateur Andrew Tate, and academic Jordan Peterson. As for Jones, he remains banned on Twitter, and Musk himself has confirmed that he won't be back on the platform anytime soon.