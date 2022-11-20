Elon Musk Says Alex Jones Isn't Getting His Banned Twitter Account Back

One of Musk's biggest marketing claims related to his Twitter 2.0 is that it will be a free speech platform — but as many have pointed out, the idea of free speech is nebulous and the definition differs depending on who you ask. Advertisers were quick to hesitate when it came to their future spending on the platform, something that had prompted Musk to complain about a decrease in ad revenue caused by "activists," according to CNBC. However, it seems Musk may have himself to blame for the exodus more than anything, as his ill-conceived Twitter Blue plan went as badly as everyone had anticipated, and multiple major brands were swept up in the parody madness.

What should Twitter do next? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Free speech on Twitter isn't quite what some had anticipated — that is, it's not the anything-goes internet wasteland some wanted and others feared. Rather, there are limits on what users can say on Twitter and rules they need to follow, and even if their tweets are allowed to remain, they may not be seen by many people, as Musk has warned there's no "freedom of reach." Alex Jones, however, won't have the opportunity. Musk simply said "no" in response to a tweet asking him to reinstate Alex Jones, triggering a new wave of critical and whiny tweets from users who quickly saw their fantasies about Twitter 2.0 shatter.