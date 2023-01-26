The Audi Activesphere Concept Is An Electric Crossover With A Pickup Tailgate And A Secret Mission

The Audi Activesphere can't decide what it wants to be: curvaceous sedan, luxe off-roader, or practical pickup truck. Then again, perhaps the German automaker's newest electric concept doesn't need to settle for just one identity. That would certainly be in keeping with the very real PPE architecture that underpins the very far-fetched design study.

Audi

It's the fourth in Audi's "sphere" series of concept cars, which began with the Skysphere variable-length roadster in 2021. The Grandsphere sedan and Urbansphere people-carrier followed in early 2022, each promising a different perspective on what the future of luxury transportation might consist of. Although not explicitly earmarked for production in their current form, Audi has been upfront about its goal of bringing concept details to future EVs drivers will indeed be able to buy.

Arguably the Audi Activesphere has the most potential there, given it includes elements of three of the most popular vehicle styles at the moment. Simultaneously a four-door coupe and a crossover, it features a clever convertible tailgate that turns it into a sleek pickup truck alternative.