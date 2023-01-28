This Odd-Looking BMW Hatchback Has Something In Common With The McLaren F1

The BMW name is forever part of what made the McLaren F1 the granddaddy of all supercars. We mean no disrespect to the Bugatti EB110, but the F1 is the best supercar of the 1990s, and BMW's legendary S70/2 V12 gasoline engine is mainly responsible for the McLaren F1's propensity for speed.

Capable of blasting from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a 230 mph top speed, the McLaren F1 remains blindingly quick by modern standards. BMW's 6.1-liter, naturally-aspirated V12 pumps out 618 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque — proof that the German brand knows a thing or two about screaming engines and high-performance vehicles, in general.

On the other hand, BMW has a knack for creating quirky concept vehicles that stir the imagination. We have the recently-unveiled Simple, or the fabric-clad GINA roadster, but the forgotten Z13 concept deserves equal mention. Unlike the two previous concepts, the BMW Z13 is something that we wish made it to production — and it's not because it shares a rather unusual design feature with the McLaren F1.