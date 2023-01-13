Is MrBeast Serious About Being Twitter CEO? It Certainly Sounds Like It

In December, YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, also known as "MrBeast," quipped on Twitter that he could be the new CEO of the platform. It was during the time when Twitter owner Elon Musk was conducting polls asking users whether he should step down as the platform's CEO. Then, Musk announced that he would step down as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job" while he would focus on the server and software side of things.

Musk has yet to find a replacement, but it appears that MrBeast is quite serious about his dreams of running Twitter some day. Currently, he runs the most-subscribed personal YouTube channel at over 127 million, and recently sat down with podcast show host Lex Fridman and discussed his ambitions of serving as Twitter's CEO. To recall, when he first tweeted this wish, Elon Musk appeared in the comments section and remarked that "it's not out of the question." On the podcast, when Fridman asked what he thinks about everything that's been happening at Twitter since Elon took over, MrBeast casually remarked, "I think he should make me CEO. Like I tweeted."