The 2023 Audi SQ7 0-60 Time Is Stunningly Fast For A Family SUV
How fast does your family hauler really need to go? If the auto industry knows one thing, it's that there's always going to be a market for excess: witness, as an excellent example of that, the rise of the performance SUV. Combining the practicality of a two- or three-row SUV, but the sort of acceleration you'd more commonly associate with a sports car, they're big-ticket vehicles that have found plenty of buyers.
Then again, perhaps that's no real surprise. In an ideal world, a dream garage might see a variety of vehicles parked next to each other, one to suit each different type of driving. In reality, most people have to make do with just one — and hope it satisfies every task.
What, then, is the answer if you need to transport a family, their luggage, and maybe a pet or two, but you also don't want to sacrifice straight-line speed? That's where cars like the 2023 Audi SQ7 come in, to make sure you don't get embarrassed at the next stop light.
Seven seats at warp speed
Based on the Q7, Audi's top-selling SUV, the SQ7 throws in some extra performance. A 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine under the hood brings 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque to the party. They're legitimately impressive numbers, and the seven-seater Audi takes full advantage of them.
In fact, Audi says, the SQ7 is capable of 0-60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. That's less than a second slower than the Audi R8, a genuine supercar with a 5.2-liter V10 engine.
Audi isn't alone in giving its family vehicles a potent upgrade for those with deep pockets, mind. BMW's X5 M can do 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, only a tenth of a second slower than the R8 supercar. So, too, can the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. Neither has a seven-seat option, however, so if speed and practicality are your Northstar, the SQ7 could well be your performance family SUV of choice.