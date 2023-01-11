The 2023 Audi SQ7 0-60 Time Is Stunningly Fast For A Family SUV

How fast does your family hauler really need to go? If the auto industry knows one thing, it's that there's always going to be a market for excess: witness, as an excellent example of that, the rise of the performance SUV. Combining the practicality of a two- or three-row SUV, but the sort of acceleration you'd more commonly associate with a sports car, they're big-ticket vehicles that have found plenty of buyers.

Then again, perhaps that's no real surprise. In an ideal world, a dream garage might see a variety of vehicles parked next to each other, one to suit each different type of driving. In reality, most people have to make do with just one — and hope it satisfies every task.

What, then, is the answer if you need to transport a family, their luggage, and maybe a pet or two, but you also don't want to sacrifice straight-line speed? That's where cars like the 2023 Audi SQ7 come in, to make sure you don't get embarrassed at the next stop light.