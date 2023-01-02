The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks has been in so many iconic movies during his long career it's hard to keep track of them all. With a net worth of some $400 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), you'd think one of Hollywood's greatest actors might own as many gleaming cars as he has shiny awards in his trophy case.

Hanks always seems to come across as a dulcet-toned, sweater-wearing "Mr. Rogers" from the neighborhood, if you will (a role he not so ironically played in 2019). And his calm and relaxed demeanor is likely a big reason why he's earned the moniker "America's Dad" over the years. So it shouldn't come as a shock that, unlike many other high-profile celebrities, Hanks' car collection — if that's what you want to call it — is more akin to that of fellow thespian legend Harrison Ford rather than flamboyant pugilist Floyd Mayweather's.

To call Hanks' collection anything other than practical, reserved, and almost dull wouldn't be off the mark. In fact, many of Hank's cars are so mundane they really don't warrant going into great detail. For instance, we know he has (or had) a Chevrolet Tahoe, a Toyota Prius, and a RAV4, but have no idea what model year they are. The same can be said for what's likely the most expensive of the bunch, a Mercedes Benz S-Class, which probably cost somewhere in the low $100,000 range (via 21motoring.com).