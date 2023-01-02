The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is arguably one of the most recognized and iconic actors of all time. With a net worth of around $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), one might think he'd have a garage full of expensive cars. However, unlike so many of his Hollywood A-list colleagues, he does not. In fact, one could even call his "collection" altogether pedestrian by comparison.

Truth be told, Ford is more of a flight aficionado and has far more airplanes in his hangar than he does automobiles in his garage (via GQ). He even has a helicopter, which he's used to help rescue people in distress in the wilds of Wyoming (via GQ). And despite having the last name of Ford and growing up in the mid-west (Illinois, to be exact), the actor doesn't appear to own a single automobile from the namesake company.

The least valuable car in his collection is a 1993 Mercedes-Benz SL500 R129 (via Carhp). When new, the MSRP for this roadster was approximately $84,000.

The SL500 package, which Ford's car appears to be, came with a 304-ci, 32-valve, DOHC V8 motor cranking out 326hp, had a top speed of 155 mph, and zipped from zero-to-sixty in 5.9 seconds. The aluminum-alloy block and Bosch KE 5 CIS multi-point fuel injection system were mated to a four-speed automatic transmission (via conceptcarz.com). Today, the resale value of this Benz in good condition is around $12,000 (via Hagerty).