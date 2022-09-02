Why The Incredibly Popular Fiat 126P Was Banned In The USA

The Fiat 126 is an adorable car. It looks like a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe with a license plate and turn signals.

Fiat made nearly 5 million 126s over its 28-year production life from 1972 to 2000. It was made in factories in both Italy and Poland. All over Europe in the latter quarter of the 20th century, the 126 was seen as a cheap family car for hauling kids and groceries around town. It was powered by a microscopic rear-mounted two-cylinder engine that produced horsepower figures somewhere between that of a lawn tractor and a motorcycle.

The interior was spartan and cheaply held together, but the car was dead simple to operate and work on. It was also a four-seater that a whole small family could (theoretically) fit in. That's exactly what Europe wanted in an entry-level car. It was as utilitarian as a dishwasher — and styled like one.

Dubbed the "Polski Fiat" or "The Polish Fiat," the 126 was a hit in Eastern Europe where it was an affordable option for anyone who wanted transportation after the fall of the Soviet Union. Despite the millions produced, its immense popularity, and the sheer adorability factor, Polski Fiats were never offered in the United States.