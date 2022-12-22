The Most Expensive Car In Tommy Hilfiger's Collection
American fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger has come a long way after opening his first store in Elmira, New York, in 1969 after graduating high school. He moved to Manhattan a decade after, and launched the Tommy Hilfiger brand in 1985 with a single menswear collection (per Tommy Hilfiger). The Hilfiger name is now a global fashion brand after PVH Corp. acquired the Tommy Hilfiger Group in 2010.
Like fellow New Yorker and legendary fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger has a genuine passion for cars. In a 2010 interview with GQ, Hilfiger revealed the first car he bought was a white 1960s Oldsmobile. Moreover, his favorite car in his collection is the Ferrari Enzo. Forbes reported in 2012 that the most expensive car subject to personal property tax in Greenwich, Connecticut, was Tommy Hilfiger's 2003 Ferrari Enzo. The state assessed the value of Hilfiger's Ferrari Enzo at about $633,360 in 2012, or about 70% of the car's estimated fair value. In addition, the Enzo costs $6,300 in annual taxes.
The Ferrari Enzo used to be Hilfiger's most expensive car
Ferrari only made 400 Enzos for global consumption, and one belongs to Tommy Hilfiger. However, Bloomberg reported in 2016 that Hilfiger was selling his Ferrari Enzo at an RM Sotheby's auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. Some reports suggest the supercar could fetch up to $3 million at auction. It sold for $2,695,000 to an unknown buyer, quite a good deal for a rare Ferrari that retailed for about $1 million when bought new (per RM Sotheby's).
Powering the Ferrari Enzo is a 65-degree F140B naturally-aspirated V12 engine boasting 5.9 liters of displacement, Nikasil-lined cylinder walls, a telescoping intake manifold, and titanium connecting rods. Pumping out a thrilling 651 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque, the Ferrari Enzo could rush from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and had a 218 mph top speed thanks to its monstrous engine and lightweight carbon fiber/Nomex honeycomb architecture. Moreover, the Ferrari Enzo's bespoke F140B V12 would later power newer Ferraris like the 599, F12 Berlinetta, and LaFerrari.
With Hilfiger's Ferrari Enzo basking in the hands of its newest owner, his collection's latest and most expensive cars are the Rolls-Royce Dawn (about $370,000 when bought new, per Edmunds) and Mercedes-Benz Maybach ($186,000-$230,000). Tommy Hilfiger also has a 1971 Mercedes-Benz 250 SL that costs about $50,000 to $110,500 (per Hemmings). For his 65th birthday in 2016, Tommy Hilfiger's wife Dee Ocleppo gifted him with a white 1991 Rolls-Royce Corniche convertible (per Page Six) that costs about $226,000 when bought new.