Haylou PurFree BC01 Review: Bone Conduction Headphones Made For Casual Outings

Headphones alienate us from our surroundings. While that is often the intention, certain scenarios require us to stay attentive to the outside world. What are the options in that case? There's more than one actually — you may lower the volume on your headphones, place them outside your ear so they don't block the ear canal, or blast your audio loud enough to be heard from a distance.

All of these options can deteriorate the listening experience. Today we're looking at an audio device that bypasses the issues inherent with traditional earbuds by using a different tech: bone conduction. In this review, we look at Haylou BC01 PurFree — a $100 pair of bone-conduction headphones with a water-resistant design and support for Bluetooth Low Energy Audio support.

All sound is fundamentally an array of vibrations that require a medium to transmit. For most audio systems, that medium is air — whether across a vast space between large speakers and our ears or a small earbud and our eardrum. In contrast, bone conduction headphones work by sitting outside the ear. Instead of traveling through the eardrum, the sound is transmitted directly from the skull to the cochlea in the inner ear, which sends the signals through the brain.

The eardrum remains open and receptive to ambient sounds, also transmitting them to the brain alongside whatever is playing on the headphones. And because of this design, bone conduction is also ideal for people with hearing disabilities owing to damaged eardrums apart from regular users.