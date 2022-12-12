28% Of People Didn't Realize The Samsung Galaxy S22 Has This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey
Even though Samsung has been increasingly focusing on its foldables for the past few years, its primary flagship smartphone lineup continues to be the Galaxy S series. The importance of the Galaxy S Series is especially high, given that it remains Samsung's sole candybar-styled, flagship-grade model following the cancelation of the Galaxy Note series a couple of years ago. The latest generation of Galaxy S smartphones includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra — all of which were announced in February 2022. Given that these handsets are among Samsung's most advanced offerings, they are also widely considered among the most feature-packed handsets money can buy.
Being a flagship-grade device, the list of features on the Galaxy S22 is extensive. For the same reason, it is not unusual for even the most ardent of smartphone enthusiasts to miss checking out a couple of features on these phones. We were curious to find out what these hidden, most unused features on the Galaxy S22 were. The best way to find this out was to pose this question to a bunch of Galaxy S22 users who also happened to be SlashGear readers. A total of 601 correspondents in the U.S. participated in the poll, giving us all an interesting glimpse into the hidden features of the Galaxy S22 line that most people aren't aware of.
What are the little-known features of the Samsung Galaxy S22?
The majority of the 601 respondents to the poll did now know that the Galaxy S22 allowed them to hide apps without deleting them entirely. More than 28.67% of the polled users were unaware that this was an option on their Samsung Galaxy S22 phones. This feature is handy for people who want to see fewer numbers in their app tray without entirely uninstalling them. The feature also lets users keep apps with sensitive information away from prying eyes. While Android has a native option that enables this little-known feature, Samsung's "Secure Folder" app also bakes this functionality on many Samsung smartphones.
With 27.35% of the polled users selecting it, the other feature most Galaxy S22 users weren't aware of was that they could use the S Pen to select and translate text. Note that this feature has been around for a long time on older devices with S Pen support. However, given that the S Pen support came to Galaxy S devices very late, most people aren't aware this is an option even on the Galaxy S22 lineup. Additionally, with Google Translate usually doing a great job at translations, not many people are dependent on Samsung's translation service.
More features you didn't know the S22 had
With smartphone content consumption on the rise, it was only natural for Samsung to equip the Galaxy S22 lineup with Dolby Atmos. This feature lets users enjoy cinematic surround sound on their smartphones. However strange as it may seem, Samsung has chosen to keep this feature disabled by default, meaning many people may not be aware that it even exists. Nearly 19% (18.95%, to be precise) of Samsung Galaxy S22 users were unaware that their smartphones offered support for Dolby Atmos. The option to enable Dolby Atmos can be accessed from within the Settings -> Sound Quality options.
Another feature on the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup that a sizable percentage of the polled users were unaware of was the ability to add an extra button to the navigation bar. This additional button is known as the accessibility button within Samsung settings. It can be customized to perform various functions — including to quickly dimming the screen, making color adjustments, and even accessing text and image magnification settings. More than 13.51% of the polled Galaxy S22 users did not realize this feature existed on their device.
With more than 11.53% of the respondents picking it, the last feature on this list is the option that lets Galaxy S22 users automatically let the phone go into power-saving mode without having to manually enable the feature. If you are among the people who did now know this was an option on Samsung devices, note that users can access and customize these options from within the "Device Care" option within the Settings menu. Within Device Care, users will need to look for the option that reads "Adaptive Battery."