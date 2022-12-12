28% Of People Didn't Realize The Samsung Galaxy S22 Has This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey

With smartphone content consumption on the rise, it was only natural for Samsung to equip the Galaxy S22 lineup with Dolby Atmos. This feature lets users enjoy cinematic surround sound on their smartphones. However strange as it may seem, Samsung has chosen to keep this feature disabled by default, meaning many people may not be aware that it even exists. Nearly 19% (18.95%, to be precise) of Samsung Galaxy S22 users were unaware that their smartphones offered support for Dolby Atmos. The option to enable Dolby Atmos can be accessed from within the Settings -> Sound Quality options.

Another feature on the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup that a sizable percentage of the polled users were unaware of was the ability to add an extra button to the navigation bar. This additional button is known as the accessibility button within Samsung settings. It can be customized to perform various functions — including to quickly dimming the screen, making color adjustments, and even accessing text and image magnification settings. More than 13.51% of the polled Galaxy S22 users did not realize this feature existed on their device.

With more than 11.53% of the respondents picking it, the last feature on this list is the option that lets Galaxy S22 users automatically let the phone go into power-saving mode without having to manually enable the feature. If you are among the people who did now know this was an option on Samsung devices, note that users can access and customize these options from within the "Device Care" option within the Settings menu. Within Device Care, users will need to look for the option that reads "Adaptive Battery."