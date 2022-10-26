This Hidden Samsung Feature Makes Music, Movies, And Games Sound Even Better

Samsung's Galaxy flagships feature some of the best speakers on the market right now. They produce a crisp, balanced sound that doesn't distort even at louder volumes. But you can make the sound more immersive, richer, and clearer with a hidden feature built into Samsung's One UI. Enter Dolby Atmos.

Atmos is Dolby's next-gen surround sound technology — an upgrade over the older Dolby Digital format (via Dolby). Modern smartphones also support Dolby Atmos, but it was originally built for movie theaters. Samsung ships its higher-end Galaxy A, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy S phones and tablets with Dolby Atmos. It promises a "cinema-quality" surround sound experience or "your very own mini theater," per Samsung.

You can pick from multiple modes: Movie, Music, or Voice. Dolby Atmos will be optimized to deliver the best experience for each type of playback. Atmos can also enhance your mobile gaming sounds. But it has to be activated first, and the menu is buried in Settings. Here's how you can enable it.