23% Of Car Lovers Would Most Want To Own This Vehicle From Paul Walker's Legendary Collection – Exclusive Survey

Hollywood icon Paul Walker left behind a legacy of fast cars and a stellar movie franchise that never felt the same after his fatal car accident on November 20, 2013. It's common knowledge that Paul Walker is a massive gearhead with a legendary collection of the best machines on two or four wheels. Breaking ground by careening into the sunset in a fourth-gen Toyota Supra in the original "The Fast and Furious" flick in 2001, Walker is the proud owner of a 2JZ-equipped A80 Toyota Supra. He also has a V12-powered BMW 850CSi, a Saleen S7, and a BMW M1, to name a few.

Bill Pugliano/Getty

Paul Walker's 21-strong car collection went up for auction at Barret-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2020, and we wonder: Which car from Paul Walker's legendary collection would enthusiasts love to add to their respective garages? You would think the obvious answer would probably be the Toyota Supra or the Nissan Skyline GT-R, but you'll be surprised to know that the Toyota didn't make the cut.