23% Of Car Lovers Would Most Want To Own This Vehicle From Paul Walker's Legendary Collection – Exclusive Survey
Hollywood icon Paul Walker left behind a legacy of fast cars and a stellar movie franchise that never felt the same after his fatal car accident on November 20, 2013. It's common knowledge that Paul Walker is a massive gearhead with a legendary collection of the best machines on two or four wheels. Breaking ground by careening into the sunset in a fourth-gen Toyota Supra in the original "The Fast and Furious" flick in 2001, Walker is the proud owner of a 2JZ-equipped A80 Toyota Supra. He also has a V12-powered BMW 850CSi, a Saleen S7, and a BMW M1, to name a few.
Paul Walker's 21-strong car collection went up for auction at Barret-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2020, and we wonder: Which car from Paul Walker's legendary collection would enthusiasts love to add to their respective garages? You would think the obvious answer would probably be the Toyota Supra or the Nissan Skyline GT-R, but you'll be surprised to know that the Toyota didn't make the cut.
The most desirable Paul Waker car of all
We commissioned an exclusive SlashGear Survey among 606 US-based respondents to find the car most people love in Paul Walker's collection. Rushing on the top place is the 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R. Limited to just 107 units, the Cobra R is the Fox Body's last hurrah and has a 235-horsepower 5.0-liter SVT V8 engine. More than 23% of respondents chose the Mustang Cobra R mainly for its exclusivity and undeniable vintage charm.
Unsurprisingly, Godzilla came in second place and is the car of choice among 18.48% of respondents. The R32 Nissan Skyline needs no introduction. It's one of the best production cars from the Land of the Rising Sun and has the legendary RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-six engine under the hood. Third place goes to the Ferrari Testarossa (17%), while the 996 Porsche 911 (14.52%), Ferrari F355 Spyder (14.03%), and 2005 Ford GT (12.21%) round up the list of the most desirable cars from Paul Walker's collection.
[Featured image by InSapphoWeTrust from Los Angeles California, USA, via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]