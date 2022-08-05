The Size Of This Unique Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Replica Isn't The Strangest Thing

Italian automaker Ferrari and The Little Car Company debuted the Testa Rossa J in August 2021. More than just a toy, the Testa Rossa J is a ¾-scale model of Ferrari's most successful racing car, which won ten World Sports Car Championships in the late 1950s and early '60s. The full-scale Testa Rossa racing car took home the checkered flag at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1958, 1960, and 1961, and it left its competition in the dust during the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1949, 1958, and 1961.

Ferrari/The Little Car Company

Moreover, it goes down in history as one of the most expensive vintage cars sold at auction. In 2011, Gooding & Company made history by auctioning a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Prototype for a whopping $16.39 million. If you think that's rich, an unrestored Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa in an "as-raced" condition sold for an astronomical $39.8 million.

So you see, the pint-sized Testa Rossa J (J is presumably for Junior) is a precious little thing, and it only costs around €93,000 (about $95,000). It's not small money for a tiny electric car, but it's the closest you (or your kid) can get to the real thing. However, Ferrari and The Little Car Company have debuted a one-off Testa Rossa J, and its junior size and electric powertrain aren't the only things that make it special.