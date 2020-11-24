Bugatti and the Little Car Company’s Baby II debuts in North America

The Bugatti Baby II mini electric car debuted at the Geneva Motor Show last year. Built to commemorate the 110th anniversary of French carmaker Bugatti, the Baby II is built in collaboration with the Little Car Company and will be sold in limited numbers.

Now, the Bugatti Baby II has arrived at Willow Springs International Raceway in Southern California. It will also be on display until December at various Bugatti showrooms in Newport Hills and Beverly Hills. Bugatti is only making 500 units of Baby II with base prices starting at around $36,600.

The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions. The base model features a lightweight composite body shell and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. The mid-tier Vitesse trim – with base prices at $53,000 – has a carbon-fiber body and a 2.8 kWh battery. It also comes with a Speed Key upgrade like the Bugatti Chiron to unleash the all-electric powertrain’s full potential.

Finally, the top-of-the-line Pur Sang model is most sought-after by adults rather than kids. It has a similar powertrain to the Vitesse but has a hand-formed aluminum body instead of carbon-fiber. According to Bugatti, it takes up to 200 hours of labor to hand-form the Pur Sang’s body panels. The Pur Sang is the costliest of the lot with base prices starting at $71,400.

Regardless of trim level, all Bugatti Baby II’s have a rear-wheel-drive powertrain, a limited-slip differential, and performance brakes. It also has selectable driving modes like a full-scale modern car. Novice mode restricts the speed and power output to 12 mph and 1.3 horsepower, just right for young kids to enjoy.

However, the speed key upgrade in Vitesse and Pur Sang unleashes 13.4 horsepower and a top speed of 42 mph. Bugatti says the speed key enables Baby II to rush from zero to 60 mph in under six seconds. On the other hand, the milder Expert mode deploys 5.4 horsepower and a top speed of 30 mph.

And if you happen to own a Bugatti Chiron, the Baby II can be painted with the same theme and livery as your Bugatti supercar. Each purchase of Baby II comes with an automatic membership to the Bugatti Owner’s Club and the Little Car Club, enabling clients to play with their Baby II on prestigious racing circuits around the globe.