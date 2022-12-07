Need For Speed Unbound Review: A Beautiful But Shallow Next-Gen Racer

The long-running "Need for Speed" racing series has been a lot of things over the years. Just about the only thing it hasn't been is consistent — with aesthetics, driving physics, and vehicle types often changing from one entry to the next. The series went through quite a slump in the last generation, but I found 2019's "NFS: Heat" to be the best entry we've seen in years. Naturally, I hoped that its 2022 successor, "Unbound," could keep up the momentum. Let's see how well it accomplishes that goal.

Criterion Games and Electronic Arts released "Need for Speed Unbound" to Xbox Series S, Series X, Playstation 5, and PC on December 2. To test the game, EA provided me with a review code of the full game a few days before the retail date. All images shown were taken on the Xbox Series X and converted from HDR.

In this review, you'll see plenty of comparisons to "Heat" because "Unbound" inherits many features from its predecessor. Both are built in EA's bespoke Frostbite physics engine. Since 2019, the engine has seen a significant tune-up to take advantage of newer hardware. The result is a game that runs at 60 frames per second on all consoles while showing off numerous particle effects and graphical filters.