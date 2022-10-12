Dakar Desert Rally Review: A Gem In Need Of Polishing

Last week, Saber Interactive released their latest rally racing sim, "Dakar Desert Rally," to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Previously, the team has stamped their name on the off-roading title "SnowRunner," and the "MX" series, so Dakar seems like a natural next step. The game is based on the real-world rally event it takes its name from, with authentic vehicles and tracks pulled from its 2020, 2021, and 2022 racing seasons. To bring Dakar to life, the team digitally recreated over 20,000 square kilometers of terrain in the Arabian desert, in which the current event takes place. The huge map also includes dynamic clock and weather systems to keep gameplay fresh and keep drivers on their toes.

You also get over 150 licensed vehicles, including cars, trucks, bikes, and ATVs. Most are from the modern racing series, but a few classic rally cars from the Group B era are also thrown in as bonus prizes. The trailer put out for the release certainly makes the game look like a thrilling, big-budget experience. Let's see if that appearance holds up to much scrutiny. For this review, I've played both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One versions of "Dakar," mainly Series X.

