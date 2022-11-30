What's The Best Starter Car In Need For Speed Unbound?

Not all of the starter cars in "Need For Speed Unbound" are evenly matched. Many offer specialties in certain aspects of the game, but there is one that has just a little bit of everything.

Criterion attempts to bring back its "Burnout" roots in "Need For Speed Unbound" — a title that revives the game developer's signature high-speed-with-even-higher-stakes racing gameplay. Players won't just have to win races, they will also need to outsmart and outmaneuver cops constantly trying to take away their hard-earned money. Like in previous "NFS" titles such as "Heat," this means having to make the right call while driving the right car, because only by successfully evading the law and returning to your garage can you secure your earnings (via EA).

Given the sheer variety of cars available, however, picking the right car for the job can get tricky in a hurry. In fact, the "Need For Speed Unbound" car list (via EA) consists of 143 cars in total, ranging from speedy exotics like the Ferrari 488 Pista to off-road monsters like the Ford F-150 Raptor. While supercars might outrun offroad models along highway straights, they will struggle once cops start chasing them off the pavement. It doesn't help that races are dynamic too, with cops occasionally interrupting players in the middle of a sprint. Fortunately, "Need For Speed Unbound's" starter cars narrow the choices down to just three vehicles. The thing is, they're quite different from each other, so it's crucial for players to pick the right one to suit an individual playing style.