Burnout Paradise Remastered lands on Switch in June for a hefty price

A couple of years back, Electronic Arts decided to remaster Burnout Paradise, releasing it on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Toward the beginning of this year, it announced that the remaster would be coming to Switch as well, though at the time it was revealed, we didn’t get a precise release date. Electronic Arts remedied that today by confirming that Burnout Paradise Remastered will be landing on Switch in June.

More specifically, the Switch version will be arriving on June 19th, 2020. The game is already up for pre-order on the Switch eShop, but get ready to plop down some cash, as this remaster will set you back a not-insignificant $49.99.

Get ready to perform high-octane stunts and tear up the road when Burnout Paradise Remastered races onto #NintendoSwitch on June 19th! Pre-purchase today: https://t.co/rjSqbTHYuG pic.twitter.com/YQyB0i1bOJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 30, 2020

It’s worth pointing out that on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, Burnout Paradise Remastered is priced at only $19.99. It’s possible we could chalk up the price difference to the fact that Burnout Paradise Remastered has been on those three platforms for two years now, but even with that in mind, it seems Switch owners are definitely paying more than they should for a game that costs less than half as much on other platforms.

If that steep price tag isn’t enough to dissuade you from buying, here’s what you’ll get: you’ll get the base game and eight DLC packs that were released for the original title, all remastered with higher-resolution textures. On Switch, EA says that the game will run at 60 frames per second, but it’s unknown if the Switch will achieve that kind of framerate in handheld mode.

It’ll be interesting to see how Burnout Paradise Remastered performs at that price, because Switch owners definitely won’t like the fact that there’s a $30 difference between their platform and others. In any case, keep an eye out for Burnout Paradise Remastered to arrive on Switch on June 19th.