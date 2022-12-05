Amazon And Apple Reportedly Resuming Advertising On Twitter

Twitter has reportedly managed to woo back two of its biggest advertising partners, Apple and Amazon, marking a happy end to the saga of massive advertiser exodus in the past few weeks. Over the weekend, Twitter CEO Elon Musk spoke candidly in a Spaces live audio session, and revealed that Apple has "fully resumed" its advertising on the platform.

The admission came merely days after Musk tweeted that Apple had mostly paused its advertising activities on Twitter. This soon snowballed into a tirade against Apple's App Store "tax," with Musk claiming that Apple threatened Twitter's distribution via the App Store. That, however, didn't happen, which also robbed the world of seeing a mythical phone spearheaded by Musk.

However, Musk reportedly met Apple CEO Tim Cook later in the week and mended relations between the two companies. According to The Washington Post, Apple was the biggest ad spender on Twitter in the first quarter, and contributed a whopping 4% toward's the entire company's net revenue.

The company reportedly paid $48 million in 2022's first quarter towards advertising its products and services on Twitter. But Apple wasn't the only deep-pocket advertiser on Twitter that was playing it safe, it seems, as Amazon was reportedly reconsidering its stance as well.