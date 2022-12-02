Spotify CEO Joins Elon Musk In Roasting Apple's Policies On Twitter

Spotify's CEO has joined Elon Musk and several other business owners in speaking out about Apple's business practices.

Prior to Spotify's reminder, Musk seemingly went to war with Apple over rumors it was considering removing Twitter from its app store due to Musk's free speech policies, and his objection to the 30% "Apple Tax" placed on all app store purchases. Musk even went as far as to say he would make his own phone if Twitter was removed from Apple and Google banned Twitter from their app stores. Apple had also allegedly pulled all advertising from Twitter in North America following Musk's takeover. As bad as things looked, there seems to be peace for now. Musk recently met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and described the meeting as a "good conversation." He also claims Cook has confirmed Apple never considered removing Twitter from its App Store.

Crypto-exchange company Coinbase has also complained about Apple's demands that a feature allowing users to add NFTs to their wallets be removed from its app. Coinbase has accused the tech giant of unreasonably interfering in its business. Complaints against Apple's App-related business practices are nothing new. Games developer Epic Games even took the fruit-logoed company to court over it.

Another business to call out Apple long before Musk took over at Twitter was Spotify. CEO Daniel Ek took to Twitter to highlight a Spotify blog post he made four years ago, calling out "Apple's anticompetitive practices."