Apple Will Face Yet Another Antitrust Charge Soon

Apple is facing yet another music streaming-related antitrust charge in Europe, closely following the previous antitrust charge laid down by the European Commission in April of 2021, which itself followed a charge made in March of 2019. The original charges painted Apple as allegedly attempting to monopolize the App Store EU, however, few exact details about the latest charges, which will reportedly be issued within the next few weeks, according to MacRumors.

The series of complaints made by Spotify take aim at Apple's monetization practices, claiming that by taking a mandatory 30% from all sales on its App Store, companies have been forced to raise their prices in order to accommodate the lost margin collected by Apple. The complaint is exacerbated by the observation that the general price hike in applications had, in-turn, created an environment that funneled customers into using apps offered by Apple instead of those offered by competitors on Apple's store.

Leveraged against Apple by the European Commission, the new antitrust charge is set to deepen an already vast series of fines. Spotify launched the original claims against Apple, citing that it would need to charge its customers $12.99 for a standard subscription just to earn the same $9.99 it normally would in any other environment. Since a single Apple Music subscription costs $9.99 with no additional fees, it seems like the subtle price difference is aligned to gouge customers who'd otherwise opt into subscribing to Spotify.