Twitter Moves To Automate Its Moderation Systems

Elon Musk is leaning towards automated moderation of content instead of passing it through human reviews. The idea here is to speed up the process of taking action against problematic content, instead of using time-consuming complaint and human verification protocols. This comes after multiple rounds of heavy layoffs at Twitter, which raised concern that its content policing is going to worsen under Musk's leadership.

According to a Reuters report, Musk reportedly favors an approach where the visibility of content is throttled using an algorithmic approach, instead of downright taking it down. Musk has continued to sell a free speech absolutist image of himself ever since he first revealed his intention to buy Twitter, and he is trying to implement the same philosophy for the social media platform, it seems.

Ella Irwin, Vice President of Trust and Safety Product at Twitter, told Reuters that the Health team responsible for content moderation is "fully empowered to move fast and be as aggressive as possible." Irwin says Twitter was already planning a more machine-centric approach to moderation since 2021, but those efforts have only picked up pace since Musk took over as the company's CEO.

One area where Twitter is playing it safe is child safety, with Irwin claiming that the team covering this side of moderation remains unaffected. Moreover, Twitter is working with certified child safety groups and is taking quicker action at removing problematic content.