Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February
Samsung's next wave of Galaxy S flagship phones are just a couple of months away. According to South Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, Samsung will lift the covers from the Galaxy S23 series at an event in the first week of February next year. The latest report shoots down previous rumors claiming that the phones will make an appearance at the CES 2023 show in January.
"The S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February," an unnamed Samsung executive was quoted as saying in the Korean daily. The tentative launch dates fall in line with Samsung's calendar, which has historically booked the first quarter of a year for introducing Galaxy S series smartphones. Korean news outlet Chosun also predicted a February launch for Galaxy S23 family earlier this month.
Not much is going to change in terms of the core device lineup. The crown jewel will turn out to be the Galaxy S23 Ultra, rocking a stylus and a 200-megapixel primary camera at the back. Samsung will also introduce the vanilla Galaxy S23 and its bigger Plus version, which usually differentiates itself with a larger screen and higher battery capacity.
What we know about the Galaxy S23 series
While the news of a February launch is exciting in itself, it appears that Samsung won't have many surprises left for its Unpacked event in February. We've already seen leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which looks almost identical to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The biggest upgrade will be its ISOCELL HP-series 200-megapixel main camera, a brighter display that even surpasses the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and possibly the new Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader.
As for the Galaxy S23 and its Plus trim, they are ditching the two-tone wraparound aesthetic for the camera island. Instead, leaked renders show a minimalist floating lens design on these two phones, inspired by the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The camera, display, and battery departments are reportedly not getting any major upgrades, but ETNews reports that satellite connectivity is in the pipeline.
Notably, we might not see an Exynos version of the Galaxy S23 series phones this year. Qualcomm has indicated that its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be powering the Galaxy S23 trio almost in its entirety. Samsung has courted a lot of flak in the past from buyers of its flagships complaining about sub-par performance with heat management, throttling, and camera output due to the Exynos chip inside.