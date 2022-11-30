Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February

Samsung's next wave of Galaxy S flagship phones are just a couple of months away. According to South Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, Samsung will lift the covers from the Galaxy S23 series at an event in the first week of February next year. The latest report shoots down previous rumors claiming that the phones will make an appearance at the CES 2023 show in January.

"The S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February," an unnamed Samsung executive was quoted as saying in the Korean daily. The tentative launch dates fall in line with Samsung's calendar, which has historically booked the first quarter of a year for introducing Galaxy S series smartphones. Korean news outlet Chosun also predicted a February launch for Galaxy S23 family earlier this month.

Not much is going to change in terms of the core device lineup. The crown jewel will turn out to be the Galaxy S23 Ultra, rocking a stylus and a 200-megapixel primary camera at the back. Samsung will also introduce the vanilla Galaxy S23 and its bigger Plus version, which usually differentiates itself with a larger screen and higher battery capacity.