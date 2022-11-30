Analyst Paints Gloomy Picture For Apple's iPhone Holiday Shipments

It would be an understatement to say that 2022 has been a tumultuous year for Apple. This year saw Apple deal with multiple issues with its contract manufacturing plants scattered across China. Trouble at Apple's iPhone plants in China began in early 2022 following a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country. This wave of infections resulted in lengthy lockdowns and factory closures, which led to Apple's contract manufacturers being unable to meet their production targets. While most analysts expected the surge in COVID-19 cases to plateau towards the end of 2022, that has yet to happen. On the contrary, things seem to have only taken a turn for the worse — with several cities across China still under strict lockdown, according to the BBC, as we approach December of 2022.

One of the factories affected by these lockdowns includes Apple's largest iPhone manufacturing facility in Zhengzhou. Foxconn assembles most of Apple's flagship-grade "Pro" iPhone models at this plant. While the Zhengzhou iPhone factory was already affected by government-mandated lockdowns, things took a turn for the worse earlier this month after violent protests broke out in the Foxconn factory over concerns about low wages and food shortages. Even before the protests broke, Apple had indicated that consumers might face trouble getting a new iPhone this holiday shopping season. Following the protests, however, Apple could be looking at even worse shipment numbers than initially thought.