Apple's 'iPhone City' Escapes China's COVID-19 Lockdowns -- For Now

China is currently reeling from another COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, forcing the financial hub into a strict lockdown with strict testing mandates and restrictions on movement. However, it appears that Apple will come out unscathed from the pandemic-fueled disruptions, at least for a short spell. As per a Bloomberg report, the iPhone assembly unit in Zhengzhou continues to operate as usual, even though testing and lockdown protocols have been tightened in the area. The region went into lockdown again three days ago, sending worries that the production schedule will take a hit at Foxconn's factory and might impact Apple's product release plans down the road. Work at the factory is still going strong, with nearly 200,000 workers currently attending the assembly lines, while Foxconn executives have assured that the supply lines remain unaffected.

Work at the Zhengzhou plant also continued as usual in January this year, even though the Henan province went into a lockdown following an outbreak, according to the South China Morning Post. Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn runs the world's largest iPhone factory in the city of Zhengzhou. As per a report from The New York Times, nearly half of the world's iPhones were made at the sprawling factory in Zhengzhou, as of 2016. Apple has since tried to diversify its production to minimize such disruptions and has started making newer phones like the iPhone 13 in India, per Reuters.