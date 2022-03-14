China's Rising COVID Cases May Affect iPhone Availability

Planning to buy an iPhone this summer? Make sure you're prepared for a potential availability crunch, all because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. This surge in patients has led to the Chinese government imposing a strict lockdown in several cities across the country. China has also asked all "non-essential" businesses to halt operations until March 20. As a result, Apple's primary iPhone supplier – Foxconn – is having to pause production at many of its manufacturing sites in the country.

Among the cities most affected by this lockdown is Shenzhen – which is known as the technology hub of China. The city not only hosts Foxconn's China headquarters, but is also home to one of the largest iPhone production facilities in the world. In fact, two of Foxconn's production campuses in the region are among the largest in the country, and these facilities are in the process of being shut down to comply with government norms, Bloomberg reports. One of these campuses – located in an area called Guanlan – is primarily engaged in manufacturing iPhones.

To offset the possible delays this may cause, Foxconn said it is reallocating iPhone production to other facilities across China. However, Bloomberg adds that Foxconn's biggest iPhone manufacturing facility – located in Zhengzhou – is still operational and has not been affected by the lockdown.