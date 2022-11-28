Elon Musk Provides A Glimpse Of The Do Everything Future Of Twitter

Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into an everything app, and over the weekend, he gave an official glimpse of his plans for turning the company into more than just a social media laggard. Some of the plans have already been implemented, while others have been greenlit internally. With the goal of teasing his grand Twitter makeover scheme, Musk tweeted screengrabs of his presentation at Twitter, highlighting his vision for "Twitter 2.0 – The Everything app."

Let's start with the privacy side of things. Musk's tweet mentions encrypted DMs, plans for which were reported just over a week ago. But it appears that the scheme extends beyond just direct person-to-person conversations that are protected behind a wall of encryption. Musk reportedly wants Twitter to also facilitate encrypted voice and video calling, offering the full suite of tools available with the likes of WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram.

Next in line are plans for the Twitter Blue subscription service that offers a blue verified badge, alongside a host of exclusive features for an $8/month fee. Following a disastrous launch that raised concerns around identity verification and a barrage of impersonator accounts raising hell, the rollout of Twitter Blue was halted. In the meanwhile, Musk revealed plans for color-coded verification badges divided across three categories: companies, government, and individuals.