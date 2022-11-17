33% Of People Don't Shut Down Their Computer At Night - Here's Why They Should

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 92% of U.S. households have a computer. Beyond that, most people replace their computers after three to eight years (via HP). If your desktop PC or laptop needs a replacement, you will probably experience overheating and poor performance issues. However, just because your computer is slow, it doesn't mean that you need to replace it — you could find the cause of the problem and fix it. Sometimes it can be because your operating system needs an update or you have too many programs running in the background, especially if you're using Windows.

Then again, even if you fix all the issues that are causing your computer to slow down, its longevity will depend on how you take care of it. For instance, keeping your computer in an environment where it's not exposed to excess dust, humidity, or high temperatures can make it last longer. What's more, cleaning your computer at least once every six months can make a big difference. But what about shutting down your computer? How many people power off their computers every night? We did a poll to find out.