Google Black Friday Deals Kick Off With Pixel 7, Nest, And Pixel Watch Discounts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Black Friday sales are rolling in, and there's plenty of loot to be found from Google. Deals recently posted to Amazon show that significant savings will be available for Pixel 6a, the Pixel buds wireless earbuds, and the Pixel Watch — just to name a few. Even Google's latest and greatest, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, are available for a markdown — albeit a more modest one.
A 128 GB Pixel 7 5G in three different colors is listed for just 14% off, but that's still a $100 savings off the $600 MSRP. The 128 GB Pixel 7 Pro 5G is 17% off — now at $750 — in three colors as well. The 256 GB Pixel 7 Pro sale is marginally less, but you can still get one for $850 (that's 15% off) in the same colors. The beefiest Pixel available — the 512 GB, Pixel 7 Pro 5G — is 14% off its $1,100 list price. For $950, you can get this supertanker of a phone in all three colors, too.
In a more budget-friendly category, you'll find the Pixel 6a 5G, on sale for $300 ($450 MSRP). This phone, which we really liked for its flagship chipset at an affordable price and solid camera performance, is available in three different colors — for 33% off to boot.
The Black Friday Pixel sales directly through Google's storefront appear to be largely identical.
BOLO for hot Google accessory deals
14% off is the least forgiving deal price, and it's also where you'll find the Pixel Watch. When we reviewed this one, we found it to be a sharp and vibrant product with a seamless and intuitive software. For a sale price of $300, the watch is available with a champagne gold rim and a hazel band, polished silver rim and chalk or charcoal band, and a matte black rim with an obsidian band. The Google Pixel Watch Black Friday deal does not include LTE-enabled watches.
The biggest steals on Amazon's page for featured Black Friday Google deals range from 33-35% off. Also among the steepest price cuts is the Pixel Buds A-Series. When we tried out the Pixel Buds, we were disappointed in the noise cancellation capabilities, but found the fit to be comfortable and the Google ecosystem immersion to be flawless. The buds in white and charcoal are available for $64 — that's a 35% cut from the $99 MSRP.
Big Google sales continue with smart home, security
Now's your chance to start building up a smart home within the Google ecosystem. You can snag a Nest Thermostat for two-thirds of its list price. It's available in the Amazon Black Friday deal at $90 (as opposed to the $130 MSRP), but only in the fog color (per Amazon). The wired Nest Security Cam in linen and fog is in the roundup, too — at 30% off (going from $100 to $70).
A two-pack of 2nd-gen Nest Cams, outdoor and indoor compatible and battery powered, is available for a decent deal at 27% off — $240 opposed to $330. Battery-powered Nest video doorbells in ivy, linen, and ash can be swooped up at $120 — or 33% off.
Wrapping up the Google Black Friday deals on Amazon is the Google AC1200 Wi-Fi Router, which offers 1,500 square feet of coverage. This 30% off deal brings the $100 list price down to $70.