Google Black Friday Deals Kick Off With Pixel 7, Nest, And Pixel Watch Discounts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Black Friday sales are rolling in, and there's plenty of loot to be found from Google. Deals recently posted to Amazon show that significant savings will be available for Pixel 6a, the Pixel buds wireless earbuds, and the Pixel Watch — just to name a few. Even Google's latest and greatest, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, are available for a markdown — albeit a more modest one.

A 128 GB Pixel 7 5G in three different colors is listed for just 14% off, but that's still a $100 savings off the $600 MSRP. The 128 GB Pixel 7 Pro 5G is 17% off — now at $750 — in three colors as well. The 256 GB Pixel 7 Pro sale is marginally less, but you can still get one for $850 (that's 15% off) in the same colors. The beefiest Pixel available — the 512 GB, Pixel 7 Pro 5G — is 14% off its $1,100 list price. For $950, you can get this supertanker of a phone in all three colors, too.

In a more budget-friendly category, you'll find the Pixel 6a 5G, on sale for $300 ($450 MSRP). This phone, which we really liked for its flagship chipset at an affordable price and solid camera performance, is available in three different colors — for 33% off to boot.

The Black Friday Pixel sales directly through Google's storefront appear to be largely identical.