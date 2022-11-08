Jay Leno Reveals What He Actually Thinks About The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Jay Leno is a genuine car guy. The former "The Tonight Show" host and lead star of the popular YouTube channel "Jay Leno's Garage" has about 181 cars and 160 motorcycles in his Burbank hangar, and his interest goes beyond amassing an uber-expensive supercar collection. Leno likes old cars, too; he even has steam-powered vehicles dating back to the early 1900s (per Barrons). And like most older folks that love cars, Jay Leno is naturally fascinated with Cadillac, a brand once renowned as "The Standard of the World."

Jay Leno was among the first people outside Cadillac and General Motors to take the all-new Cadillac Lyriq for a spin. He didn't hold back his undying love for the Cadillac brand, and the fact that he has 1918, 1925, and 1957 Cadillacs is proof of his allegiance to the once-almighty American carmaker.

Coincidentally, Leno is also the proud owner of a 1909 Baker Electric, one of the first mass-produced EVs (per The New York Times). Given his reputation for loving anything with wheels (whether electric, gas-powered, or otherwise), it would be interesting to know what the man thinks of the 2023 Cadillac Lyric.