Elon Musk Is That Last Person We'd Expect To Own A Tiny House

Musk recently mentioned on a three-hour episode of the "Full Send Podcast" that he was only in California two or three days every few weeks. With Tesla building its new Gigafactory in Austin, which will be the largest factory in North America when completed, and SpaceX working on the Starbase in Boca Chica, Musk decided to relocate to Texas.

He said he doesn't have a "main residence" per se but did buy a small home in Boca Chica Village, only a half mile away from Starbase, so that he can walk to work. During the podcast, Musk says the house initially cost about $45,000, but he's remodeled it, to include a converted garage that's now a third bedroom.

This is not a tiny pre-fabricated home built by Boxable, however. He also has one of those on the property, but the house he lives in and the Boxable are two separate dwellings. His small house is 800 or 900 square feet, while the Boxable is only 375 square feet. In fact, the house cost less than the prototype Boxable (at $49,500). Musk uses the Boxable as a place for his guests to stay when they visit.

Musk has also been known to "rotate through friends' spare bedrooms." The world's wealthiest man couch surfs and lives in a tiny home from time to time. He definitely sounds like a riddle wrapped in an enigma.