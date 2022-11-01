Elon Musk Is That Last Person We'd Expect To Own A Tiny House
Elon Musk is a "go big or go home" kind of guy. Tesla is the most profitable electric vehicle company on the planet, netting more than $5.5 billion in 2021. And if dominating the world's streets wasn't enough, SpaceX is relentless in its pursuit of bringing the final frontier closer to home through affordable, reusable rockets. When Musk isn't launching cars into space, challenging world leaders to a fight, or working on a commercial line of robots, he's buying the world's biggest social media platform, Twitter.
Musk is bold, brash, and very, very rich, living every kid's (and most adults) dream by literally playing with cars, spaceships, and robots. Forbes says he's the world's richest person with a net worth of $219 billion. And it's not even close. In a distant second, some $48 billion behind (at $171 B), is Amazon and Blue Origin magnate Jeff "Space Cowboy" Bezos.
In May 2020, he Tweeted that he was parting ways with most of his possessions and real estate in order to fund a colony on Mars. He then lived up to his word and sold all his $130 million worth of homes and property, including the 16,000 square foot Bay Area "events" mansion listed at $35 million that took some time to offload.
So, without any actual homes left, where does the world's wealthiest man live?
Come to Texas, stay in a box, look at spaceships...
Musk recently mentioned on a three-hour episode of the "Full Send Podcast" that he was only in California two or three days every few weeks. With Tesla building its new Gigafactory in Austin, which will be the largest factory in North America when completed, and SpaceX working on the Starbase in Boca Chica, Musk decided to relocate to Texas.
He said he doesn't have a "main residence" per se but did buy a small home in Boca Chica Village, only a half mile away from Starbase, so that he can walk to work. During the podcast, Musk says the house initially cost about $45,000, but he's remodeled it, to include a converted garage that's now a third bedroom.
This is not a tiny pre-fabricated home built by Boxable, however. He also has one of those on the property, but the house he lives in and the Boxable are two separate dwellings. His small house is 800 or 900 square feet, while the Boxable is only 375 square feet. In fact, the house cost less than the prototype Boxable (at $49,500). Musk uses the Boxable as a place for his guests to stay when they visit.
Musk has also been known to "rotate through friends' spare bedrooms." The world's wealthiest man couch surfs and lives in a tiny home from time to time. He definitely sounds like a riddle wrapped in an enigma.