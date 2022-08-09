Elon Musk Has A Home Near SpaceX Starbase. It Isn't What You'd Expect

Elon Musk has long been known for his eccentricities — from his desire to build a human settlement on Mars to giving his newborn child the unpronounceable name, X Æ A-12. Nonetheless, these tendencies haven't gotten in the way of his business acumen. As the CEO of Tesla and the founder of Space X and The Boring Company, he is one of the wealthiest men in the world.

In May 2020, Musk announced that he intended to sell most of his assets. He said in a tweet, "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house." By 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that he had sold seven of his homes for $130 million.

So what does a rich tech entrepreneur like Musk do after selling off his homes? He packed up and moved to Austin, Texas, to a house that is undoubtedly different from what you would expect an eccentric billionaire to own.