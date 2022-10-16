Apple Dreams Of Turning The iPad Into A Smart Home Hub Just Like Google

Apple is gearing up to launch a fresh slate of tablets in the coming days, according to Bloomberg. Among them is said to be the next-gen iPad Pro with the M2 chip inside, and a refresh for the vanilla iPad rocking a fresh design and a USB-C port. While the upcoming devices sound exciting, it appears that Apple has even bigger plans for its tablets next year, something that will push their utility beyond multimedia screens and productivity powerhouses.

In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple has toyed with the idea of a docking accessory for the iPad. The docking station will reportedly serve as a speaker, and when an iPad is attached to it — likely via magnets — it would look and serve a similar function as the Google Nest Hub Max.

Gurman writes that the "idea is to offer something that users can place on a kitchen counter, in the living room or on their nightstand." In typical Apple fashion, the docking accessory would be sold separately, assuming the company actually graduates the experiment and commercially launches it as a mass-market device. Previously, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working on a hybrid device that was essentially an iPad mounted atop a speaker assembly, but permanently attached to each other.