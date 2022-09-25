New M2 Mac And iPad Pro Models May Not Get An October Event

Apple's launch event earlier this month was already quite stacked, introducing four new iPhones, a trio of smartwatches, and a flagship pair of wireless earbuds. The heavily rumored iPad Pro refresh was a no-show, and we didn't get any Macs, either, but it appears that Apple is not done with new hardware reveals for the year. In fact, the company seems to be prepping quite a stacked lineup of machines powered by M2 series silicon.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to launch at least four new Macs, the next-generation iPad Pro, and an Apple TV update powered by the A14 chip and packing more RAM inside. Interestingly, the aforementioned devices might not be unveiled via a fancy pre-recorded event like the Far Out iPhone launch fest a few weeks ago.

Instead, Apple is rumored to introduce these gadgets by simply sending out press releases and updating the new products directly on the brand's website. A closed-door briefing with a small group of journalists might be on the table, but not much else is known about Apple's alleged plans at this point time. Previous rumors have predicted that Apple might lift the covers from fresh Mac hardware at some point in October.