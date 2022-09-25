New M2 Mac And iPad Pro Models May Not Get An October Event
Apple's launch event earlier this month was already quite stacked, introducing four new iPhones, a trio of smartwatches, and a flagship pair of wireless earbuds. The heavily rumored iPad Pro refresh was a no-show, and we didn't get any Macs, either, but it appears that Apple is not done with new hardware reveals for the year. In fact, the company seems to be prepping quite a stacked lineup of machines powered by M2 series silicon.
According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to launch at least four new Macs, the next-generation iPad Pro, and an Apple TV update powered by the A14 chip and packing more RAM inside. Interestingly, the aforementioned devices might not be unveiled via a fancy pre-recorded event like the Far Out iPhone launch fest a few weeks ago.
Instead, Apple is rumored to introduce these gadgets by simply sending out press releases and updating the new products directly on the brand's website. A closed-door briefing with a small group of journalists might be on the table, but not much else is known about Apple's alleged plans at this point time. Previous rumors have predicted that Apple might lift the covers from fresh Mac hardware at some point in October.
What's in the Mac and iPad lineup?
Starting with the computers, the M1-powered Mac mini will reportedly get a successor that will be available in two variants. The entry-level will reportedly get the same M2 chip that is fitted inside the 2022 MacBook Air, while a higher-end version with the unannounced M2 Pro silicon is also said to be on the design table. Apple is also rumored to launch updated models of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. These two machines will allegedly be offered in M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations. The design will likely remain the same as their predecessors, but not much is known about any other possible upgrades.
Notably, the next-generation iPad Pro tablets are reportedly still on track for a 2023 debut, though Gurman believes they'll be revealed before the end of this year. The current-generation iPad Pro with the M1 chip has been on the shelf for nearly 18 months, and at this point, an update seems almost overdue. Rumors suggest that Apple will add wireless charging support to its flagship tablets this year. A glass back design has been anticipated for a while, but so far, we haven't come across any concrete leaks. The M2 chip will run things under the hood, and a new 4-pin connector might also be introduced for peripheral connectivity. Unfortunately, Apple might again keep the mini-LED display exclusive to the 12.9-inch model, while the 11-inch version will reportedly be limited to an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.