M2-Equipped iPad Pro With Wireless Charging May Land This Year

Wireless charging has been around for so long now that it has become a ubiquitous feature on most smartphones. Even Apple, which was a bit late to join the wireless charging bandwagon, has had this feature on its iPhones for more than five years now. For those wondering, the iPhone 8 — released in 2017 — was the first Apple smartphone to feature wireless charging support.

Considering the iPhone has had wireless charging for this long, it is perplexing that this piece of technology continues to evade the iPad lineup to this day. The charging option is absent from both the entry-level and the high-end (and quite pricey) iPad Pro lines, the latter of which is usually the series packed with the best features and capabilities.

The reason for the renewed interest in wireless charging for iPads is a recent report from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, specifically one about Apple's next-generation iPads. According to him, Apple may update its lineup of iPad Pros later this year, and one of the key upgrades may be the ability to charge wirelessly.