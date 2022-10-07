The Carriers Offering Free Google Pixel 7 Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Less than one month ago, the iPhone 14 was revealed in all of its next-gen glory. It wouldn't be a new phone season without a little competition, however. Google revealed its brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, and it sounds like a worthy competitor to the recent iPhone lineup. It also seems like a much more cost-effective alternative, coming in at a base MSRP of $599 compared to the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22's $799 baseline.
Major retailers and carriers alike are beginning to offer their own pre-order deals ahead of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's worldwide release on October 13, meaning you might get away with extra savings or an extra goodie (or few) depending on which deal you choose. Depending on your retailer, you might just be able to get a solid price on one of the new phones, and this can be a great idea if you're already shopping for holiday gifts ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you're uninterested in buying through a carrier, you can get a $100 or $200 Amazon gift card for buying a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro through Amazon.
Trade-in deals up to $800
Each of the three major cellular carriers — namely T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon — is offering its own pre-order incentives to those looking to upgrade to a new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Each of these deals offers something a little different than one another, and it does ultimately come down to which carrier has service in your area. In any case, it sounds like the best time to pre-order a new Pixel phone is between now and October 13.
Verizon is offering a $700-off discount on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones when switching to the network or creating a new line of service, though it seems to be offering this discount in exchange for trade-ins of select phones. In addition to that, Verizon says it's willing to pay up to $200 to cover the switchover costs associated with change of service.
T-Mobile also has a similar pre-order offer for both phones, though its discount goes all the way up to $800 — the full price of a base Pixel 7. It sounds like you'll need to trade in a phone that's already tied to the Magenta MAX plan, but it'll cover the base cost of getting the upgrade. AT&T is offering up to $800 off as well.
Google Pixel Watch deals
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro weren't the only new Google devices announced during the October 6 reveal event. The company also announced its new smart watch, the Google Pixel Watch, which could serve as direct competition to the Fitbit fitness tracker rather than the Apple Watch, especially given its propensity toward Android OS compatibility rather than iOS compatibility. As such, carriers are mixing the Google Pixel Watch into their Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-order offers.
For example, Verizon is offering a Google Pixel Watch bundled in with a Pixel 7 pre-order for $5 a month over 36 months. There's also a similar Google Pixel Watch deal on offer at T-Mobile that sounds like it breaks down to roughly $7.27 per month over 24 months when attached to a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. AT&T is also doing something like this, but instead of going half-off on a single Google Pixel Watch, it's offering a BOGO deal where you can purchase one Google Pixel Watch and get another one for free once the new devices become available on October 13.