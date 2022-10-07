The Carriers Offering Free Google Pixel 7 Deals

Each of the three major cellular carriers — namely T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon — is offering its own pre-order incentives to those looking to upgrade to a new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Each of these deals offers something a little different than one another, and it does ultimately come down to which carrier has service in your area. In any case, it sounds like the best time to pre-order a new Pixel phone is between now and October 13.

Verizon is offering a $700-off discount on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones when switching to the network or creating a new line of service, though it seems to be offering this discount in exchange for trade-ins of select phones. In addition to that, Verizon says it's willing to pay up to $200 to cover the switchover costs associated with change of service.

T-Mobile also has a similar pre-order offer for both phones, though its discount goes all the way up to $800 — the full price of a base Pixel 7. It sounds like you'll need to trade in a phone that's already tied to the Magenta MAX plan, but it'll cover the base cost of getting the upgrade. AT&T is offering up to $800 off as well.