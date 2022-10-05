Cardi B Has An Epic Car Collection That She Can't Drive

Rapper and hitmaker Cardi B is a phenom in the music industry. Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar on October 11, 1992, in New York City, Cardi B got her first taste of fame as an internet celebrity on Instagram and Vine. She was also a star of the VH1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop: New York" and released two mixtapes (Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2) before pursuing a full-time music career with her debut album "Invasion of Privacy" in 2018 (per Biography).

Cardi B's debut album started breaking records left and right. According to Forbes, "Invasion of Privacy" spent 200 weeks on the Billboard 200, making it the first album by a female rapper to do so. The album peaked at No. 1 upon release in April 2018 with the smash hit "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)." She is the first female rapper to have five No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 (per Forbes).

With an estimated $40 million net worth (per Wealthy Gorilla), Cardi B has amassed an impressive car collection that would make any car guy (or girl) drool in envy. But then again, what good is an epic auto collection if you can't drive the vehicles?