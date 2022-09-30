SlashGear Asks: What Company Makes The Worst-Looking Supercars? - Exclusive Survey

Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Maserati, Ferrari, and McLaren are some of the most popular brands that are synonymous with supercars. For a car to be defined as a supercar, it must be superfast with incredible performance. A supercar is also made with a design and personality that is so unique, you can distinguish its maker at a glance. For instance, if you're a car enthusiast, you can easily tell apart Ferrari and a Lamborghini — interestingly, the founder of Lamborghini was inspired to design supercars after he was insulted by Enzo Ferrari.

Supercars are also exclusive, and a brand like Lamborghini sells about 8,000 vehicles per year on average. Because supercars require a lot of bespoke attention and detail to produce, they're expensive — the high-end models could cost you over a million dollars. But you can still find high-performance supercars for less than $200k.

Even so, supercars are expensive and if you're going to pay over $150k, you probably want to get something that looks nice, at the very least. Of course, beauty is relative, but we took a stab at figuring out which supercar brand misses the mark the most when it comes to supercar aesthetics. Once we had a shortlist, we did a survey to figure out which brand our readers think makes the worst-looking supercars.