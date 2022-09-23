The 5 Best And 5 Worst LG Phones Of All Time

LG exited the smartphone market in 2021, after years of struggling to compete against the big players like Samsung and Apple. In its later years, LG's smartphone division was a huge lossmaker for the company, with total losses estimated at around $4.5 billion. LG's strongest-selling lines were its lower-end phones, and even up until 2020, the brand still retained roughly 10% of the U.S. market overall. However, these lower-end devices carried smaller profit margins, and try as it might, LG never had much luck in getting buyers to upgrade to its higher-margin flagships instead.

While it always struggled to compete in the wider market, LG's smartphone brand had plenty of fans, who appreciated its innovative ideas and cutting-edge tech features. Unfortunately, for every hit LG produced, there was an equally big miss, with plenty of both highlights and lowlights in the brand's back catalog. Here, we take a look at five of the best models the South Korean manufacturer ever made, and five that simply couldn't cut it in the highly competitive smartphone market.