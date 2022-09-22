Google Pixel 7 Series Price Leaks, And For Once, It's A Good Surprise
Google has scheduled a hardware launch event for October 7 during which the company will officially reveal the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch. But it appears that Google won't have any surprises left in its kitty by then, thanks in no part to leaks. The latest one spills the beans on the alleged asking price of the Pixel 7 and its Pro variant. Citing a reliable source, Android Police's Artem Russakovskii shared images revealing the pricing and shades on the table for the models on Twitter. Starting with the color options, the Pixel 7 is said to arrive in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass — or, to translate them in simpler terms, in white, black, and neon green, respectively.
The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will allegedly hit shelves with Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow shades. The color options match what Google's official teaser video and store listing have revealed. As far as the aesthetics go, Google is preserving the strip design for the camera island but has switched to a metallic chrome finish for it on the Pixel 7 pair. The color palette is fresh and appealing, but it's the leaked pricing that comes as a pleasant surprise. To demystify things, Google won't charge a generation-over-generation royalty for the Pixel 7 series phones when they grace the market in the coming weeks, at least according to the new leak.
Neat looks may be joined by a great price
According to the leak's source, the Pixel 7 will be priced at $599, which is the same asking rate as the Pixel 6. This is quite likely the price tag for the base model with 128GB of onboard storage. According to WinFuture's Roland Quandt, the Pixel 7 and its Pro version will also be sold in a 256GB storage configuration; it is safe to assume that it will cost extra to the tune of a hundred dollars or more.
The Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly start at $899 for the base 128GB version, which is the same as the Pixel 6 Pro. At that asking price, the Pixel 7 Pro will go against the iPhone 14 Plus, but the Google phone will have the upper hand courtesy of perks such as a dedicated telephoto zoom camera and a high-refresh-rate OLED screen. The leak adds that Target will further lower the Pixel 7 model's asking price with a $100 gift card, bringing its price down to an arguably irresistible $499.
As for the Pixel 7 Pro, it is reportedly destined for a $200 discount, which essentially would turn it into a $699 flagship. At that price, Google's all-out Pixel will be undercutting the iPhone 14 Pro by a healthy $300, and Samsung's own Android flagships by a similar margin. The upcoming Pixel 7 series will be powered by the next-gen Tensor SoC, but as per rumors circulating online, not much is going to change in the camera and display department aside from cosmetic tweaks.