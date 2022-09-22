Google Pixel 7 Series Price Leaks, And For Once, It's A Good Surprise

According to the leak's source, the Pixel 7 will be priced at $599, which is the same asking rate as the Pixel 6. This is quite likely the price tag for the base model with 128GB of onboard storage. According to WinFuture's Roland Quandt, the Pixel 7 and its Pro version will also be sold in a 256GB storage configuration; it is safe to assume that it will cost extra to the tune of a hundred dollars or more.

The Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly start at $899 for the base 128GB version, which is the same as the Pixel 6 Pro. At that asking price, the Pixel 7 Pro will go against the iPhone 14 Plus, but the Google phone will have the upper hand courtesy of perks such as a dedicated telephoto zoom camera and a high-refresh-rate OLED screen. The leak adds that Target will further lower the Pixel 7 model's asking price with a $100 gift card, bringing its price down to an arguably irresistible $499.

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, it is reportedly destined for a $200 discount, which essentially would turn it into a $699 flagship. At that price, Google's all-out Pixel will be undercutting the iPhone 14 Pro by a healthy $300, and Samsung's own Android flagships by a similar margin. The upcoming Pixel 7 series will be powered by the next-gen Tensor SoC, but as per rumors circulating online, not much is going to change in the camera and display department aside from cosmetic tweaks.