Pixel 7, 7 Pro Pre-Order And Launch Dates Outed By Fresh Leak

In his blog post, Prosser claims that the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are both expected to go up for pre-order starting October 6, 2022. He also expects October 6 to be the day Google will hold a launch event for both these handsets. Prosser further claims that both of the models will be available for purchase starting a week later on October 13. While Prosser did not name his sources, he claims they are very reputable. With Prosser having a good track record when it comes to Google and Apple-centric leaks, we do not have many reasons to disbelieve his claims this time around.

Despite knowing what the Pixel 7 series looks like, Google has done an excellent job of keeping the rest of the phones' respective specs under wraps. That being said, there was some chatter on social media about the expected camera setup on the Pixel 7 series. A recent leak, for example, talked about the possibility of the Pixel 7 retaining the same 50MP camera sensor as the one we saw on the Pixel 6 series. The front-facing camera, however, is likely to see an upgrade to an 11MP Samsung JN1 sensor. However, as with all tech-related leaks, we suggest you take this one with the traditional pinch of salt. Given that October 6 is still a little over two months away, there is always a possibility of Google making last-minute changes to the launch timeline for the Pixel 7 series.