Pixel 7, 7 Pro Pre-Order And Launch Dates Outed By Fresh Leak
Nearly three months ago on the eve of Google I/O 2022, Google gave us a sneak peek at the company's next-generation Pixel smartphones. Thanks to this self-released leak, we already know that the Pixel 7 lineup — at least in terms of design — will be very similar to the existing Pixel 6 series. Most notably, both the Pixel 7 smartphones inherit the instantly recognizable Pixel camera bar design, which we saw on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the recently released Pixel 6a. Google seems to have made subtle changes to the camera cutout design, with the Pixel 7 series donning a pill-and-dot cutout for the rear-facing cameras.
At Google I/O 2022, the company stopped short of revealing the key hardware specifications of the Pixel 7 lineup and also kept the expected launch date for the devices hidden. Given that the Pixel 6 series was announced in mid-October before being made available for purchase by late October, there was consensus among tech enthusiasts about the Pixel 7 series following a similar timeline in 2022 — and if we are to believe recent reports emerging from usually trustworthy leaker Jon Prosser, it seems that will be the case. In a recent post on his website, Prosser revealed what he thinks will be the day Google officially announces the Pixel 7 lineup.
Expected Google Pixel 7 series launch dates
In his blog post, Prosser claims that the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are both expected to go up for pre-order starting October 6, 2022. He also expects October 6 to be the day Google will hold a launch event for both these handsets. Prosser further claims that both of the models will be available for purchase starting a week later on October 13. While Prosser did not name his sources, he claims they are very reputable. With Prosser having a good track record when it comes to Google and Apple-centric leaks, we do not have many reasons to disbelieve his claims this time around.
Despite knowing what the Pixel 7 series looks like, Google has done an excellent job of keeping the rest of the phones' respective specs under wraps. That being said, there was some chatter on social media about the expected camera setup on the Pixel 7 series. A recent leak, for example, talked about the possibility of the Pixel 7 retaining the same 50MP camera sensor as the one we saw on the Pixel 6 series. The front-facing camera, however, is likely to see an upgrade to an 11MP Samsung JN1 sensor. However, as with all tech-related leaks, we suggest you take this one with the traditional pinch of salt. Given that October 6 is still a little over two months away, there is always a possibility of Google making last-minute changes to the launch timeline for the Pixel 7 series.