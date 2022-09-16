New iPhone 14 eSIM Protip: Why You Should Wait To Transfer Your Number

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro may do way with SIM cards in the U.S. in favor of eSIM, but there's a good reason why following Apple's instructions during setup of your brand new smartphone might not be such a good idea. Arguably the most controversial part of Apple's big iPhone announcement in September 2022 was the decision — for the U.S. market, at least — to ditch the physical SIM tray in favor of going eSIM only. It's a decision with pros and cons.

eSIM support isn't new to iPhone, and indeed the iPhone 13 series was capable of supporting two active eSIM accounts simultaneously. This year, though, there's no option for U.S. users to drop in a physical SIM card. Instead, the provisioning is done for a "virtual SIM" built into the phone. Some have criticized that for potentially limiting flexibility, since it leaves owners of the iPhone 14 series dependent on carriers which have embraced eSIM.

At the same time, there are some advantages to the switch. One of the biggest is security: now, a thief won't be able to remove the iPhone SIM card and deactivate location tracking, since the eSIM is a fundamental part of the phone. Arguments either way are unlikely to be settled any time soon, but if you're setting up a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max in the next few days, there's something you might want to bear in mind.