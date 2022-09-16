Why Your New iPhone 14 May Not Activate Properly

When Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup a little over a week ago, the company confirmed that customers would be able to pre-order three iPhone 14 variants starting September 9. Apple also confirmed that early customers would be able to get hold of their very own iPhone 14 starting September 16. Notably, the three iPhone variants that have begun reaching consumers' hands include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The first thing most iPhone customers do after getting hold of their phones is to run the initial setup process to activate the phone. While this has largely been a smooth process in the past, things may not go as planned this time around. We have been hearing reports (Via MacRumors) about a rather annoying bug with iOS 16.0 that may cause the activation process to fail on new iPhones. With millions of customers expected to get hold of their iPhone 14's today, there is a growing concern about the issue spiraling into a major crisis that could impact the activation process for thousands of iPhone consumers across the globe.

While Apple has not detailed the reasons behind the bug, the company did acknowledge that the problem exists. The company also notes that incomplete activation could manifest differently on different devices. While some users might not even be able to complete the activation process, others may actually complete the process but may end up facing issues with iMessage and FaceTime calls.