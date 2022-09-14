SlashGear Asks: Have Elon Musk's Actions In 2022 Affected Your Decision To Buy A Tesla? - Exclusive Survey

Elon Musk has never been a straight-laced character. He fits the eccentric millionaire mold quite well — or, at least, the eccentric part. The world's richest man's bank balance is far greater than that of a millionaire, with Forbes estimating a net worth of over $272 billion at the time of writing. However, the eccentric part may have to change, too, if Tesla is to continue its success.

Musk's actions over the past year have resulted in a few high-profile lawsuits. His interest in cryptocurrency, and his enthusiasm for meme currency Dogecoin, in particular, have led to a case being filed against him in a federal court. Keith Johnson, the plaintiff in that particular case, is seeking damages of $258 million after likening Musk's tweets and comments about the cryptocurrency to a pyramid scheme. Johnson claims Musk promoted the cryptocurrency despite knowing it is inherently worthless. The man suing Musk has also attempted to back his accusations with quotes from other tech billionaires and investors, including former world's richest man Bill Gates.

Most of the controversy surrounding Musk has centered around Twitter, the social media platform that is the subject of another lawsuit he is currently embroiled in. There was significant backlash against his plans to turn Twitter into a "free speech" platform if his takeover went ahead, and the majority of Musk's comments on cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin came from his Twitter account. The billionaire tweeting himself into trouble isn't a recent thing, either. In 2018, he referred to Vernon Unsworth, a diver leading an effort to rescue a group of trapped children from a cave in Thailand, as "pedo guy" after Unsworth expressed concerns over the practicality of a submarine Musk had shipped over to assist with the rescue efforts.