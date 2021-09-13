What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 13 event

On the 14th of September, 2021, Apple scheduled an event that was expected to deliver the smartphone iPhone 13. This device very likely one of four different models: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These devices are expected to be revealed alongside Apple Watch Series 7, a device that may have the first major redesign of the body of the Apple Watch since inception.

The iPhone 13 will likely look a whole lot like its predecessor, with a similar size body and display in each model, with an ever-so-slightly smaller notch up front. Each of the four models of iPhone 13 will have a new A15 processor that’s a step up in performance from its predecessor, the A14.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to be released with LTPO displays allowing higher image refresh rates. It’s likely the Max model will have 120Hz image refresh rate capabilities. Both Pro models are expected to have a new ProRes video recording system for higher-than-ever resolution video size.

We’ve taken a peek at some expectations for prices as well as casing colors for the iPhone 13. We’ve also been keeping an eye on the Apple Watch Series 7 for the last few weeks and months, leading us to expectations for a new industrial design for this model with similar software as the Apple Watch Series 6 with compatibility with legacy watch straps.

While it is POSSIBLE we’ll see more than the iPhone 13 and the redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 at this event, it’s highly unlikely. Apple will far more likely have a second event in late September or early October to launch new iPad and/or Mac OS devices of several sorts.

Take a peek at the timeline of articles below and stay tuned for the main event to see how well early leaks and insider tips match up with the real deal! The event will take place on Tuesday, September 14 at 10AM PT, noon Central Time, 1PM ET. Apple called this their “California streaming” event, and SlashGear will have full coverage in our main news feed from start to finish.